Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Starting at center Wednesday
Noel will start at center for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Noel has been moving in and out of the starting lineup depending on the opposing matchup. With Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies on the opposing side, the Mavericks will look to match with a bigger lineup that features Noel at center. Noel has played just 12 and 16 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, but should see a fairly significant boost in playing time while working with the top unit.
