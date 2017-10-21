Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Starting Friday
Noel will get the starting nod at center for Friday's game against the Kings.
Noel, who recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, one steal, and three blocks across 20 minutes off the bench in the Mavs' season opener, will enter the starting lineup Friday. Dennis Smith (knee) was a late scratch, and the team opted to go with a bigger lineup. The big man figures to see an increased workload.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Double-doubles in opening night loss•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To start at center Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Excluded from Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Thursday's preseason game•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could come off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Agrees to deal with Mavs•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....