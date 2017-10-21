Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Starting Friday

Noel will get the starting nod at center for Friday's game against the Kings.

Noel, who recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, one steal, and three blocks across 20 minutes off the bench in the Mavs' season opener, will enter the starting lineup Friday. Dennis Smith (knee) was a late scratch, and the team opted to go with a bigger lineup. The big man figures to see an increased workload.

