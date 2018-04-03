Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Suspended five games
Noel has been suspended five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug program, Shams Charanita of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is the cherry on top of what's been essentially a lost season for Noel, who's played in only 30 games amid off-the-court issues and nagging injuries. The 23-year-old has likely played his final game in a Mavs uniform, as he'll miss the last five games of the regular season before hitting free agency this summer.
