Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Suspended five games

Noel has been suspended five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug program, Shams Charanita of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is the cherry on top of what's been essentially a lost season for Noel, who's played in only 30 games amid off-the-court issues and nagging injuries. The 23-year-old has likely played his final game in a Mavs uniform, as he'll miss the last five games of the regular season before hitting free agency this summer.