Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Targeting early February return
Noel (thumb) is expected to ramp up his activity in two weeks and is targeting a return in early February, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Noel recently had the cast removed from his left thumb, but he's still got a ways to go before making a return to the floor. He's still two weeks from upping his participation and it's unclear when exactly he'll be cleared for full contact practices. Either way, the Mavericks are expecting to be without him for at least another month, so fantasy owners can continue to avoid the situation. Noel fell out of the rotation prior to suffering the injury, so he could be buried on the depth chart even when he's cleared.
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Wednesday•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sees specialist Wednesday, sheds cast•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Undergoes thumb surgery, timetable undetermined•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To undergo thumb surgery, out 'several' weeks•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets•
