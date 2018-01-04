Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Targeting early February return

Noel (thumb) is expected to ramp up his activity in two weeks and is targeting a return in early February, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Noel recently had the cast removed from his left thumb, but he's still got a ways to go before making a return to the floor. He's still two weeks from upping his participation and it's unclear when exactly he'll be cleared for full contact practices. Either way, the Mavericks are expecting to be without him for at least another month, so fantasy owners can continue to avoid the situation. Noel fell out of the rotation prior to suffering the injury, so he could be buried on the depth chart even when he's cleared.