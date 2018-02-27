Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To be available Wednesday
Noel (thumb) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle didn't go as far to say that Noel would see the floor, but rather that Noel would be "available". That said, with the team being near the bottom of the standings and deploying their veterans for fewer minutes, Noel could begin seeing significant run, as was the case for the first 11 games of the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play before Monday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: No plans to buy out contract•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Progresses to non-contact drills•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...