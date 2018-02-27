Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To be available Wednesday

Noel (thumb) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle didn't go as far to say that Noel would see the floor, but rather that Noel would be "available". That said, with the team being near the bottom of the standings and deploying their veterans for fewer minutes, Noel could begin seeing significant run, as was the case for the first 11 games of the season.