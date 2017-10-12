Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To start at center Thursday

Noel will draw the start at center during Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Noel will be coming off the bench during the regular season, but Thursday should offer him a nice opportunity to build chemistry with newly acquired rookie point guard Dennis Smith, who figures to often be on the court for the Mavs. Back in 2016-17, Noel averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 20.5 minutes per game.