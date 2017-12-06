Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To undergo thumb surgery, out 'several' weeks
Noel will be undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb and coach Rick Carlisle anticipates the center being sidelined for "several weeks", Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks official website reports.
Noel has missed five games in a row while nursing a thumb injury, which is apparently serious enough to require surgery. He was struggling to find playing time even when healthy, averaging just 12.5 minutes per game, so the Mavericks rotation won't change too much. That said, Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will seemingly be the two main beneficiaries of Noel's absence. An updated timeline for a return will likely be provided either immediately after the surgery, or after he makes some progress in his recovery.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Hasn't played in three straight games•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday with thumb issue•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Active and available Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable with left thumb injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.