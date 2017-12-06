Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: To undergo thumb surgery, out 'several' weeks

Noel will be undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb and coach Rick Carlisle anticipates the center being sidelined for "several weeks", Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks official website reports.

Noel has missed five games in a row while nursing a thumb injury, which is apparently serious enough to require surgery. He was struggling to find playing time even when healthy, averaging just 12.5 minutes per game, so the Mavericks rotation won't change too much. That said, Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will seemingly be the two main beneficiaries of Noel's absence. An updated timeline for a return will likely be provided either immediately after the surgery, or after he makes some progress in his recovery.