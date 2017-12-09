Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Undergoes thumb surgery, timetable undetermined

Noel underwent surgery Friday to repair the torn ligament in his left thumb, but remains without a timetable for a return, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

According to the report, Noel is expected to make a full recovery and return at some point this season, though the team has yet to provide any concrete timetable. It was previously reported that Noel would miss "several weeks", so he should be sidelined for the foreseeable future. More updates should be provided as he progresses through the recovery process, though even when at full strength, Noel had been seeing just a handful of minutes and wasn't a viable fantasy target.