Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Will sit Saturday, play Sunday
Noel will be held out of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies but will be available Sunday against Houston, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Noel has played in each of the Mavs' last four games, but he'll be held out for injury management reasons on the first night of a back-to-back set. Expect Dwight Powell, and potentially Salah Mejri, to pick up increased minutes in the frontcourt Saturday, while Noel should be cleared for his usual workload Sunday. In his last game Tuesday against Denver, Noel had eight points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
