Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play before Monday
Noel (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers and Saturday's game against the Jazz, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Noel -- out since Nov. 22 due to a broken thumb -- won't have an opportunity to work his way back into the rotation until at least Monday, though there's no guarantee he'll be available that day. More information on his availability should emerge as the team continues to go through practices and shootarounds throughout the weekend.
