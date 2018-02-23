Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Friday

Noel (thumb) will remain out Friday against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Noel has not played since Nov. 22 while recovering from surgery on his left thumb, but the prevailing belief is that the Mavs will give him another chance to work his way into the rotation over the final two months of the season. The former lottery pick averaged nearly 20 minutes per game through the first few weeks of the season but quickly fell out of the regular rotation and subsequently opted to have the procedure in early December. It's unclear when, exactly, Noel might return to game action, but he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact this season as the Mavs shift their focus toward improving their draft position.