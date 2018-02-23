Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Friday
Noel (thumb) will remain out Friday against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Noel has not played since Nov. 22 while recovering from surgery on his left thumb, but the prevailing belief is that the Mavs will give him another chance to work his way into the rotation over the final two months of the season. The former lottery pick averaged nearly 20 minutes per game through the first few weeks of the season but quickly fell out of the regular rotation and subsequently opted to have the procedure in early December. It's unclear when, exactly, Noel might return to game action, but he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact this season as the Mavs shift their focus toward improving their draft position.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: No plans to buy out contract•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Progresses to non-contact drills•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Slightly behind schedule•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Targeting early February return•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...