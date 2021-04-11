Melli will start Sunday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Melli will start for the fourth time in the last five games -- this time in place of Maxi Kleber, who's dealing with soreness in his lower leg. Over his three previous starts, Melli averaged 4.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 28.0 minutes.