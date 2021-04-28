Melli totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes in a 133-103 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Melli was one of six players to finish with double-digit scoring for Dallas, and he impressively tallied his 13 points in only 12 minutes. The second-year forward finished with his highest point total of the season. The output was certainly a surprise as Melli came into the contest averaging only 2.3 points over 12.5 minutes through 35 games.