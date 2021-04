Melli will start Saturday's game against the Wizards.

With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Maxi Kleber (leg) sidelined, Melli will get his first start as a member of the Mavericks and his first start of the season. In eight games this season where he's played more than 15 minutes, Melli has averaged 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.5 minutes.