Melli was traded along with JJ Redick to Dallas on Thursday for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Melli played a total of 82 games for New Orleans over the last two seasons, averaging 5.3 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting overall. The 30-year-old power forward likely won't factor in too heavily into the Dallas rotation, but he could take on some backup minutes here and there.