Melli scored six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across 11 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Thunder.

Melli was used at the four in Monday's game, which is not where the former Pelican usually plays. It appears that the Mavericks acquired him to provide support at the position alongside Maxi Klever as opposed to working under center when Kristaps Porzingis is off the floor. His numbers should increase slightly once he fully acclimates to the Mavericks' game plan, but a frontcourt injury will probably be the only way Melli sees more than 15 minutes per game.