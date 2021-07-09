Melli inked a three-year deal with the Italian club team Olimpia Milano, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

After a disappointing second season in the NBA with the Pelicans and Mavericks, Melli is now going to play basketball overseas in Italy. The 30-year-old forward notched season averages 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.6 minutes.