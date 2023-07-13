Prosper tallied 17 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 overtime Summer League win over Golden State.

Prosper had his best offensive game of the Summer League, as he was efficient from the outside and earned numerous trips to the free-throw line. While his defensive abilities will likely be the reason he sees minutes early on, the rookie forward could see wide-open looks from the three-point line due to the defensive attention that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will receive.