Prosper (ankle) is available for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Celtics on Thursday.
Prosper used the break between the Conference Finals and the NBA Finals to recover from his injury, and he's ready to step on the hardwood for the first time since April 21. He's logged just one minute this postseason, so he's not expected to play a prominent role in the series.
