Prosper is not in Dallas' starting lineup against New Orleans on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Prosper started in Dallas' two games prior to the All-Star break and averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 23.5 minutes per game over that span. Kessler Edwards will draw the start at center Friday while Prosper slides back to the bench.
