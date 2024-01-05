The Mavericks recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Friday.
Prosper was sent to the G League on Thursday but will return to the parent club a day later. He's appeared in each of the Mavericks' last two games, totaling five points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.
