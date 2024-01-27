Prosper was recalled from the G League's Texas Legends on Saturday.
Prosper was assigned to the G League on Thursday, but he'll be back with the Mavs for Saturday's matchup against the Kings. He's seen limited action at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.1 minutes over 24 contests.
