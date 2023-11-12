The Mavericks recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.

Prosper debuted with the Mavericks' G League affiliate Saturday, scoring 19 points while adding nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes in a 114-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue. Despite the strong showing in the G League, the rookie first-round draft pick is unlikely to be included in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.