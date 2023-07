Prosper amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Prosper has improved his scoring output throughout the Summer League but continues to be inconsistent with his outside shot. However, his primary path to playing time as a rookie will likely be on the defensive end, as he brings impressive size and instincts.