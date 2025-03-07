The Mavericks suffer another blow to their frontcourt with Prosper expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Prosper becomes one of many players on the Mavericks dealing with a severe injury. Kyrie Irving (knee) has already been ruled out for the season, and the same might happen to Anthony Davis (thigh). If the 22-year-old big man does end up having season-ending surgery, he'll have finished his second season in Dallas, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor.