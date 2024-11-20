Prosper ended Tuesday's 132-91 win over the Pelicans with three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across four minutes.

Prosper was rolled out during garbage time, a trend that seems unlikely to change anytime soon. As a player who is not an every-night part of the rotation, Prosper is averaging just 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game. Barring multiple injuries to players ahead of him, there is no reason to think he will be used in a meaningful role this season.