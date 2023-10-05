Head coach Jason Kidd said Prosper will serve as one of the Mavericks' starting forwards in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Prosper and fellow rookie first-round pick Dereck Lively will both get looks on the top unit to begin the preseason, joining Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams. The latter three players are locked into starting roles to begin the regular season, but Prosper and Lively will have to earn their spots through their performance in the preseason. While the Mavericks' willingness to give Prosper an opportunity to prove he's worthy of a starting gig is a positive development, he's unlikely to emerge as a major fantasy contributor as a rookie while high-usage players like Doncic and Irving are both available. Even if one or both Doncic and Irving miss time, Prosper profiles as more of a 3-and-D forward who's not expected to be asked to shoulder a heavy burden on the offensive end.