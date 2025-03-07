Prosper was diagnosed Friday with a significant right wrist injury and is expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Prosper becomes the latest in a long line of Mavericks players to succumb to a significant injury. Assuming Prosper elects not to play through the injury, he'll finish his second NBA season with averages of 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game over 52 appearances. Prosper had typically been outside of the rotation on the few occasions the Mavericks have been at full strength this season, but he had appeared in each of the last 33 contests.