Prosper provided one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Prosper played at least 10 minutes for the second straight game, assuming a larger role due to the recent injuries to other players. Despite featuring in the rotation on a relatively consistent basis, Prosper is producing averages of just 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.