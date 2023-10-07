Prosper isn't in the starting five for Saturday's preseason game versus Minnesota, Alan Horton of Wolves Radio reports.
Prosper will be replaced by Josh Green in the starting lineup Saturday. The rookie forward tallied just one point and one rebound in his preseason debut Thursday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Gets start in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Efficient in victory•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Aggressive against Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Flashes defensively•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Selected No. 24, traded to Dallas•