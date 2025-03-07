Prosper won't play Friday against the Grizzlies due to a right wrist sprain, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Prosper picked up the injury, but it'll cost him at least one game. Look for Caleb Martin (hip) and Kessler Edwards to pick up a few extra minutes in Prosper's absence.
