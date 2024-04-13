Prosper finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Pistons.

With Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) out, Prosper received increased playing time against Detroit on Friday. The rookie forward capitalized by recording just his second game of the season with at least one block and a steal, while also scoring his second-most points in a game. Prosper should continue to receive increased opportunities against the Thunder on Sunday with Dallas' two starts remaining sidelined.