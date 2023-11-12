Prosper was promoted to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Prosper debuted with the Mavericks' G League affiliate Saturday, scoring 19 points in 32 minutes. He'll join Dallas for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, although the Mavericks are fully healthy with the exception of Maxi Kleber (toe).
