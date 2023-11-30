Prosper is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to an ankle sprain, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Prosper has been on the fringes of the Mavericks' rotation this season, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday. His status shouldn't significantly impact the team's plans.
