Prosper racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Denver.

This was Prosper's largest workload since Dec. 6, as the Mavericks were blown out by the Nuggets. Prosper hasn't done much with his limited minutes recently, as he's shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc in seven December outings.