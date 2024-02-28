The Mavericks recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Wednesday.
Prosper was sent to the G League last week, but he'll rejoin the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against Toronto. It seems unlikely that he'll see much playing time, even with Wednesday's matchup being the second half of a back-to-back set.
