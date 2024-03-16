Prosper was recalled by the Mavericks on Saturday.
Prosper has not suited up for Dallas since March 1. He averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last three games with the Texas Legends. The rookie will now be available to provide depth at forward for the Mavs should his services be called upon
