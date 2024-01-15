The Mavericks recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Monday.
Prosper spent the last week in the G League but will rejoin the Mavericks ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans. He's made 23 appearances for the parent club this year, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Recalled to Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Returns to G League•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Back to NBA•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Quiet in 20 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Good to go against Memphis•