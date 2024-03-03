Dallas recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.
Prosper dropped 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a Saturday night victory for the Legends. He's unlikely to factor into the Mavericks' rotation, however, especially with Dante Exum (knee) back in action.
