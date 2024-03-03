Dallas recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.

Prosper is back with the Mavericks after he recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes Saturday in the Legends' 129-106 win over the South Bay Lakers. Though Prosper will be active for Sunday's game against the 76ers, he's unlikely to be included in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.