Dallas recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.
Prosper is set to rejoin the Mavericks in advance of Sunday's game against the Rockets, although he has compiled no NBA production since March 1. He has been excellent across 24 G League contests, however, generating 1.065 points per possession off 16 possessions per game -- ranking in the 93rd percentile league-wide.
