Dallas recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.

Prosper posted 22 points (9-17 FG) and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes during the Legends victory over Motor City on Saturday. The rookie has averaged 9.3 minutes across 23 appearances for the Mavericks this season, and he's set to rejoin the team prior to Sunday's game against Minnesota.

