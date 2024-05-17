Prosper (ankle) won't play in Saturday's Game 6 against the Thunder.
Prosper has yet to suit up this postseason while dealing with a left ankle sprain. While it is unclear when the rookie forward will return to action, it seems unlikely he will receive significant playing time even when available.
