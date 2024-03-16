Dallas recalled Prosper from the G League's Texas Legends on Saturday.
Prosper hasn't seen action for Dallas since March 1, and though he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, he may not be included in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.
