The Mavericks assigned Prosper to the Texas Legends of the G League on Saturday.
Prosper is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.7 minutes across his last three NBA appearances. However, the rookie forward should receive increased playing time in the G League.
