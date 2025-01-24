Prosper recorded 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Thunder.

Prosper lost his spot in Dallas' starting five to Spencer Dinwiddie against a smaller Thunder lineup, but that didn't stop him from scoring a season-high 14 points off the bench during a busy night at the foul line. Prosper has seen an uptick in playing time over his last six games, during which he's averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals in 16.6 minutes. With the Mavericks' frontcourt dealing with several injuries at the moment, the 2023 first-rounder could continue witnessing a bump in minutes going forward.