Prosper was selected by the Kings with the No. 24 pick but will be traded to the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Prosper will provide a much-needed defensive spark to a Dallas lineup that was awful on that end of the floor down the stretch of last season. Though he profiles as a bit of a 'tweener at 6-foot-7, 212 pounds, he's shown the ability to guard on the perimeter and down low and moves very well for his size. Though he primarily utilizes his freakish athleticism and high motor to consistently seek out scoring opportunities at the rim, he also managed to knock down 33.9 percent of his three-point attempts last season at Marquette, offering upside for him to grow into a 3-and-D player at the NBA level. For right now, he's slated to battle Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Justin Holiday for bench minutes on the wing, but his defensive prowess could thrust him into a significant role immediately.