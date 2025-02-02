Now Playing

Prosper will start in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With P.J. Washington (knee) sidelined, Prosper will receive the starting nod. Over his last 10 appearances (one start), the 22-year-old forward has averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per contest.

