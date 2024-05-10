Prosper (ankle) will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Thunder.
Prosper has been out ever since tweaking his ankle in Game 1 of Dallas' First Round series, and considering we haven't heard any positive updates, it's safe to assume he's still not close. For now, we would consider him doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Remains out for Game 1•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Still sidelined•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Remains out•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out for Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Back to bench•