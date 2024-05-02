Prosper (ankle) won't play in Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers.
Prosper's absence streak will extend to four games Friday due to a. left ankle sprain. However, the rookie forward is unlikely to be a significant factor in Dallas' playoff rotation when healthy.
